  1. World

Oil prices rise as Hurricane Francine disrupts US production

This handout picture courtesy of NOAA/RAAMB (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch) taken at 8:20PM EST shows hurricane Francine over Louisiana on September 12, 2024. Hurricane Francine barreled into Louisiana on September 11, forecasters said, warning of life-threatening flooding and storm surge as residents of the southern US state rushed to board up businesses and stockpile emergency supplies.The Category 2 storm made landfall in Terrebonne Parish on the southern edge of the state at 5:00 pm local time (2200 GMT), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).Francine was packing sustained winds of 100 miles (155 kilometers) per hour and could bring up to 10 feet of storm surge and 12 inches of rain in some parts of Louisiana, the NHC added. - AFP PHOTO / NOAA / RAAMBThis handout picture courtesy of NOAA/RAAMB (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / Regional and Mesoscale Meteorology Branch) taken at 8:20PM EST shows hurricane Francine over Louisiana on September 12, 2024. Hurricane Francine barreled into Louisiana on September 11, forecasters said, warning of life-threatening flooding and storm surge as residents of the southern US state rushed to board up businesses and stockpile emergency supplies.The Category 2 storm made landfall in Terrebonne Parish on the southern edge of the state at 5:00 pm local time (2200 GMT), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).Francine was packing sustained winds of 100 miles (155 kilometers) per hour and could bring up to 10 feet of storm surge and 12 inches of rain in some parts of Louisiana, the NHC added. - AFP PHOTO / NOAA / RAAMB

ANKARA: Oil prices continued their upward trend on Friday as Hurricane Francine forced a significant portion of US oil and gas production offline after making landfall earlier this week, reported Anadolu Agency.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.49 per cent to US$72.32 per barrel at 10:14 am local time (0714 GMT), up from the previous session’s close of US$71.97. Meanwhile, the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), saw a 0.52 per cent increase, reaching US$69.33 per barrel after closing at US$68.97 on Thursday.

Hurricane Francine struck the US coast on Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, sparking concerns about potential disruptions in oil and natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, a major energy-producing region.

According to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), workers from 169 production platforms, representing 45.55 per cent of the Gulf’s output, have been evacuated since the storm began. The BSEE also reported that approximately 41.74 per cent of current oil production and 53.32 per cent of natural gas production in the Gulf is currently offline due to the storm’s impact.

The agency assured that once the storm passes, facilities will be inspected and undamaged platforms will resume production immediately. However, it warned that any facilities sustaining damage could face delays in coming back online.

- Bernama, Anadolu