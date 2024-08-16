Over 1,000 arrested, nearly 600 charged over far-right riots across UK

LONDON: Over 1,000 people have been arrested and nearly 600 charged in connection with the far-right riots that erupted across the United Kingdom (UK) following a stabbing incident in Southport on July 29, Anadolu Agency reported.

The UK has seen a surge in charges as authorities respond to the violent riots, which were fueled by false online claims that the suspect in the fatal stabbing of three children in Southport was a Muslim asylum seeker.

The attacker, identified as Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old from Cardiff with Rwandan parents, has done little to deter the far-right mobs.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed swift justice for those involved, and the National Police Chiefs’ Council anticipates that arrests and charges will continue to rise as investigations proceed.

On August 7, three men became the first individuals to be jailed for their involvement in the Southport and Liverpool riots. Prosecutors have warned that these cases represent only “the tip of the iceberg” as the crackdown on rioters continues.

Julie Sweeney, 53, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on August 16 for posting inflammatory messages on Facebook, including a post that read, “Blow the mosque up with the adults in it.” Judge Steven Everett criticised Sweeney’s online conduct, stating that “keyboard warriors” must be held accountable for their language, especially amidst the ongoing national disorder.

Sweeney follows Jordan Parlour, who was sentenced to 20 months in jail last week for urging attacks on a hotel housing asylum seekers. Parlour, along with Tyler Kay, who was also jailed for similar posts, is among the first to be imprisoned for social media activity related to the far-right riots.

Reece Greenwood, 31, who live-streamed racial slurs during riots in Sunderland, received a 2.5-year prison sentence for violent disorder.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has warned that “keyboard warriors” cannot evade prosecution and will face “strong penalties.” Starmer has echoed this sentiment, reminding social media users that online platforms are not “law-free zones.”

A 12-year-old boy has become the youngest individual charged in connection with the riots. He appeared at Liverpool Youth Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Merseyside. Additionally, a 14-year-old boy faces charges related to a riot in Whitehall last month.

According to sentencing guidelines, violent disorder carries a maximum penalty of five years, while the maximum term for rioting is 10 years.

On August 4, Prime Minister Starmer condemned the riots as “far-right thuggery” and warned that those involved in the violence would “regret” their actions. - Bernama, Anadolu