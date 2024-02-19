Over 50 people killed in tribal clashes in Papua New Guinea

MOSCOW: At least 53 people have been killed as a result of tribal clashes in the highlands of Papua New Guinea, reported Sputnik quoting Australian media on Monday, citing Papua New Guinea police.

The massacre took place in Enga Province, the ABC broadcaster reported, adding that local authorities are still counting bodies and the death toll could increase to 65.

“This is by far the largest [killing] I’ve seen in Enga, maybe in all of Highlands as well, in Papua New Guinea,“ Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary Acting Superintendent George Kakas was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The report added that the massacre involved the same tribes that killed more than 60 people last year. - Bernama, Sputnik