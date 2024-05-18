JOHOR BAHRU: The seven individuals who were arrested yesterday over an attack at the Ulu Tiram Police Station here will be brought to the Magistrate’s Court here today to obtain a remand order.

They include five family members, aged between 19 and 62, of a suspect who was killed in the incident.

The other two individuals are students of a higher education institution (IPT) students.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, who were also killed in the incident, are expected to be claimed by their relatives today to be buried in their respective hometowns.

The remains of Ahmad Azza Fahmi will be buried in Kampung Poh, Bidor, while Muhamad Syafiq will be buried in Kuantan, Pahang.

