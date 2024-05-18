WHO says no medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation said Friday that it has not received medical supplies in the Gaza Strip for 10 days as Israel continues its genocidal onslaught on the enclave.

Israel’s closure of the Rafah crossing into Gaza has caused “a difficult situation”, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said. “The last medical supplies that we got in Gaza was before May 6.”

Israeli occupation forces embarked on an invasion of the city of Rafah on May 7 to extend their offensive on the besieged territory, closing the Rafah border crossing into Egypt that is crucial for humanitarian supplies.

With UN agencies warning of a growing risk of famine in Gaza, the Karm Abu Salem and Erez crossings from Israel are also shut down.

Jasarevic said the biggest concern was over fuel needed to keep clinics and hospitals running. Gaza’s health facilities need up to 1.8 million liters of fuel a month to keep operating.

The spokesman said only 159,000 litres had entered Rafah since the border closure. “This is clearly not sufficient,“ he added, highlighting how only 13 out of 36 hospitals across the Palestinian territory were now “partially” operating.

“Hospitals still functioning are running out of fuel, and that puts so many lives at danger,“ said Jasarevic. “Current military operations in Rafah are putting countless lives at risk.”