Passenger trips on Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway hit 2 mln

JAKARTA: The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), the first of its kind in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has transported more than 2 million passengers in total, said China Railway International Limited on Sunday.

According to the company, the HSR has been safely operating for 139 days, carrying a total of 2,008,387 passengers, since its official operation on Oct 17, 2023, reported Xinhua.

At present, the HSR’s daily train trips have been increased from 14 to 40, and the number of passenger seats has tripled from 8,400 to more than 24,000. The highest number of passengers sent in a single day was 21,537, while the highest daily seat occupancy rate recorded was 99.6 per cent.

In order to better meet the needs of passengers, a dynamic fare policy was introduced, the operation schedule was optimised, and more train trips were added on public holidays, the company said.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the 142.3-km HSR shortens the journey between Indonesia’s capital Jakarta to Bandung in West Java province from over three hours to around 40 minutes. - Bernama, Xinhua