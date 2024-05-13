PM Anwar accorded official welcome in Qatar

DOHA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was accorded an official welcome at the Amiri Diwan of Qatar today in conjunction with his three-day official visit to the West Asian country.

Anwar was received by the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani upon arrival at the Amir’s administrative complex at 10.30 am local time, before the two leaders proceeded to a four-eyed meeting.

Anwar also met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister.

The Prime Minister’s visit, which is at the invitation of the Amir, has been deemed important for the bilateral relations between the two countries, as they mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.

The last meeting between the two leaders occurred last month in Riyadh, where they also discussed Qatar’s significant role in the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations towards achieving an immediate and enduring ceasefire.

This is Anwar’s first official visit to Qatar after being appointed as Prime Minister on Nov 22, 2022.

Anwar arrived here on Sunday night. The special aircraft carrying Anwar landed at the Doha International Airport at 9.37 pm local time.

Also accompanying the Prime Minister in the delegation are Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.