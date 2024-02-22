PM Srettha unveils “Thailand vision 2030”

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday unveiled Thailand’s Vision 2030, to make Thailand a global industrial hub in eight sectors, including tourism, wellness and medical, and agriculture.

Citing the vision as an ambitious goal, Srettha who is also the finance minister said the government also plans to establish hubs for aviation, logistics, future electric vehicles, digital economy, and finance in the kingdom.

To emerge as a tourism hub, the government plans to continue granting visa-free entry for tourists from China, Kazakhstan, and India as well as transform Thailand into a regional travel hub, with a particular focus on the CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam).

“The government plans to relax regulations, allowing for more movie production in Thailand and for global event organizers to host shows and exhibitions in Thailand. These efforts will increase revenue for leading hotels, Thai accommodations, restaurants, local specialties, and agricultural products,” he said at “Ignite Thailand” conference at the Government House today. he said.

In efforts to establish Thailand as a wellness and medical hub, Srettha outlined government initiatives to increase the number of doctors and nurses to meet public demands while enhancing the quality of life for healthcare personnel.

He emphasized endeavors to promote Thai traditional medicine, Thai massage, Thai spas, and herbal medicine, as well as the government’s plans to support Thai entrepreneurs in operating Wellness Centers abroad.

“The government will propel the healthcare industry to become a global holistic healthcare center,” he said.

To become agriculture food hub, Srettha said the government aims to elevate Thailand’s agricultural industry to support global food security under the concept ‘Fish in the water, rice in the fields, money in the pocket,’ representing Thailand’s abundance.

Srettha said the government will develop the future food industry, research and develop high-protein plant-based foods, as well as innovative and exotic foods, which are expected to be new trends in the global market.

On aviation hub, Srettha said the government aims to develop infrastructure and enhance transportation systems both domestically and internationally.

Srettha said the government has set a goal for Thailand to become a Future Mobility Hub, the central hub for automotive production in the future to attract investments of over 1 trillion baht, with discussions held with more than 10 automotive companies resulting in commitments to invest over 150 billion baht in Thailand.

On digital economy hub, he said the government has set a goal to attract future industries in digital technology, innovation, and AI to expand businesses in Thailand, particularly in high-tech technologies.

On financial hub, Srettha said the government aims to transform Thailand into the Financial Center of Southeast Asia by establishing a robust financial system, attracting globally renowned financial institutions to invest, creating a Wall Street financial neighborhood in ASEAN, and developing infrastructure to support the future financial system powered by blockchain technology without intermediaries.-Bernama