Poll: Majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s policy regarding Gaza conflict

MOSCOW: Sixty per cent of Americans disapprove of US President Joe Biden’s (pix) handling of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, while 42 per cent think Israel has gone too far in its efforts to fight Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, reported Sputnik.

At the same time, 19 per cent of respondents said Israel had not gone far enough, and 24 per cent said Israel’s response was about right, showed a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The poll also revealed growing sympathy among US residents for the Palestinian people, as 33 per cent of respondents said the United States is doing too little to help the Palestinians. In addition, 30 per cent of Americans think that the US is doing too much to help Israel, the report said.

The poll was conducted from February 21-28 and surveyed 1,500 people. -Bernama