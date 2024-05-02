Prabowo promises to build 3 mln houses in rural, urban, coastal areas

JAKARTA: Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto plans to build three million houses, namely one million houses each, in rural, urban, and coastal areas, reported ANTARA news agency.

“We will build three million houses for those who have not had a house. One million houses each in rural, urban, and coastal areas,“ he conveyed his vision and mission at the final presidential debate in Jakarta on Sunday.

The promise of building a house is included in his National Transformation Strategy.

The strategy aims to increase the nation’s prosperity, improve the quality of life, and provide nutritious food for all Indonesian children.

To overcome health problems, Prabowo promises to build hospitals and modern health centres in every region of Indonesia. Meanwhile, to fulfil the doctor shortage, he plans to increase the number of medical faculties in Indonesia from 92 to 300.

He would also send 10 thousand outstanding high school graduates to study medicine and another 10 thousand to study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) as well as chemistry, biology, and physics abroad.

In the education sector, he promised to increase teachers’ wages and provide training to upgrade their competence.

In addition, the presidential candidate will also increase the salaries of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN), personnel of the Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI), the National Police, and agricultural instructors.

“We must increase their salaries to improve their quality of life,“ he remarked.

The Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) determined the participants of the 2024 presidential and vice presidential elections, namely the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar with official number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka with official number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD with official number 3.

The final debate for the 2024 presidential election on Sunday will discuss issues ranging from education, health, employment, culture, information technology, and social welfare and inclusion.

The KPU has set a campaign period from November 28, 2023, to February 10, 2024, followed by a voting day on February 14, 2024. - Bernama, Antara