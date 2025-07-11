Body Text: PINK Floyd at Pompeii is truly a historic musical document - capturing as it did a band on the cusp of superstardom. Originally filmed in the ruins of Pompeii in 1971, it was released as a concert movie the following year which saw the band take its first step towards global domination with the release of the seminal Dark Side of the Moon album.

This gig was unusual simply because it involved the band jamming in the ruins of the Coliseum sans crowd. So there is none of the irritating whoops and over-enthusiastic cheers that colour many a live recording. This is a band spreading its wing, marking its shift from psychedelic upstarts to progressive-rock colossus; this performance highlighting an outfit brimming with ideas and concepts.

The early psych workouts such as Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun and Careful with that Axe, Eugene are perfect accompaniments to the eerily deserted surroundings of the Italian ruins. Interspersed with shots of bubbling volcanic lava and steaming tar pits, the visuals were the perfect accompaniment for the haunting music.

After the master tapes to the film were discovered in a vault by a Floyd legacy curator (yes, they employ such staff), plans were put in place to update the motion picture and the touched up version got a theatrical release on April 24 on IMAX screens worldwide. Meanwhile, the audio tracks got an upgrade as well courtesy of a Steve Wilson (of Porcupine Tree fame) mix. It was released on vinyl for the first time on May 2 and given that it has been on Discogs ‘Most Wanted’ vinyl releases of 2025 list since that date, it has taken some time to arrive on these shores.

For Floyd fanatics, the wait would have been worthwhile as this double vinyl set is lovingly presented. From the poster, gatefold sleeve and most importantly, the mastering has been done to a pleasingly exacting standard. This is not a some half-hearted cash grab as everyone knows the surviving members of Floyd are all mega-rich. They had agreed to sell their recorded output, name and likeness to Sony in a deal reportedly worth US$400 million (RM1.6 billion) in October last year.

The production is pleasingly crystal clear and full-bodied, especially Nick Mason’s drums. Listen to the extended percussion workout on One of These Days and that almost elusive PRAT (pace, rhythm, and timing) that audiophiles hanker after is present and audible.

The far-out instrumental jams that were early Floyd staples are present in the form of Echoes and Saucerful of Secrets, the former setting the tone for this album with its famous sonar ping that invites listeners to immerse themselves completely in proceedings.

Make no mistake, there will always be a demand for Floyd music hence Sony’s eye-watering investment in the brand. This is a worthy addition to the band’s canon and it is not just for Floyd aficionados but fans of psych- and prog-rock will have plenty to pique their interest.

Vinyl copies are available on back order from Teenage Head Records and are currently retailing at RM220 each. Expect prices to go upwards significantly once the scarcity factor kicks in. It may be pricey but it is well worth the investment, especially if one has a predilection for all things Pink Floyd. Casual fans may want to consider alternative formats such as compact disc or even Blue-Ray, the latter having the additional benefit of having the concert footage as well as interviews and bonus material.

But do note this vinyl pressing is quite possibly the best audio edition available. That alone makes it supremely worthwhile.