President Jokowi welcomes Singapore’s PM Lee at Bogor Palace

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) welcomed Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Bogor Palace, West Java, on Monday morning.

President Jokowi, in a brown batik, invited PM Lee into the Teratai Room at the Bogor Palace, where the two leaders shook hands with broad smiles.

Jokowi then accompanied PM Lee to sign the palace’s guest book before the two walked together to the meeting room. They held a meeting in the leaders’ retreat format.

During the meeting, the two leaders spoke about both countries’ 10 years of cooperation that has been carried out, and they ensured that sound cooperation and relations between the two would continue.

One of the strategic collaborations they discussed is human resource development through skill development, talent exchange in the digital field, and capacity building in the health sector, reported ANTARA.

During the meeting, the two leaders also reportedly discussed the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) development, given that Singapore’s several companies have shown interest in investing in the new capital city, especially in the field of energy transition.

PM Lee’s visit to Indonesia for a leaders’ retreat this time was his last as Singapore’s PM before he hands over the government to the new prime minister.

Similar to Lee, 2024 is the last year of Jokowi’s leadership as President of the Republic of Indonesia after 10 years of leading the country.

At the meeting, President Jokowi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, and Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, among others.

Meanwhile, PM Lee was accompanied by some of his ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who will lead Singapore next.

Wong was also seen conversing with Indonesia’s President-elect for the 2024-2029 period, Prabowo Subianto.