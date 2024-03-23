Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton receiving treatment for cancer

LONDON: The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, announced on Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

In a video message recorded at Windsor by the BBC, Kate revealed that her condition was discovered after she underwent abdominal surgery in January, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

“This news naturally came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,“ she said.

After weeks of speculation about her health, the princess stated that she and her husband, Prince William, required time to explain the situation to their children.

“The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the entire country as she continues her recovery,“ stated British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The 42-year-old princess was admitted to the London Clinic on Jan 16 for abdominal surgery.

At the beginning of January, Kensington Palace announced that she would be in the hospital for 14 days following the planned abdominal surgery. - ANADOLU