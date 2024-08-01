  1. World

Russia launches massive missile attacks, all of Ukraine under air raid alerts

This photograph taken on January 7, 2023 shows a missile launched from Russia’s Belgorod region flying towards Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine/AFPPixThis photograph taken on January 7, 2023 shows a missile launched from Russia’s Belgorod region flying towards Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine/AFPPix

KYIV: Explosions were heard in several cities across Ukraine on Monday morning as Russia launched missile attacks against the country, reported Xinhua, quoting local authorities and media outlets.

Explosions shook the central Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, as well as the eastern city of Kharkiv and the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, reported the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The air defence in the western Khmelnytsky region was also activated, the regional administration said on Telegram.

According to preliminary reports, Russia attacked Ukraine with eleven Tu-95 bombers and four MiG-31 fighters.

Air raid alerts were issued for the entire country of Ukraine starting at approximately 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), media outlets reported, citing Ukraine’s military officials. -Bernama

Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Clickable Image