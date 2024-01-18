S Iswaran judged as Singapore Cabinet Minister and member of PAP

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today said that S Iswaran has resigned as a Cabinet Minister and as a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

Lee noted that the Public Prosecutor has filed criminal charges against Iswaran in Court today.

According to him, on Jan 16, 2024, after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) had given Iswaran formal notice of the charges, Iswaran wrote to him to resign as a Cabinet Minister and as a member of the PAP.

“He also informed me that he was resigning as Member of Parliament (MP) for the West Coast Group Representation Constituency,” said Lee in a statement.

Lee said on Jan 17, Iswaran further informed him that he would return all monies received by way of salary as Minister and allowances as MP from the commencement of the CPIB’s investigations in July 2023.

“Since Iswaran has now resigned, he will henceforth no longer receive any salary or allowance from the Government,” said Lee.

Lee said he replied to Iswaran on Jan 17 to accept his resignation and acknowledge his decision to return the monies.

The prime minister stressed that the Singapore Government has dealt with this case rigorously following the law, and will continue to do so.

“I am determined to uphold the integrity of the Party and the Government, and our reputation for honesty and incorruptibility. Singaporeans expect no less,” said Lee.

The local news outlet reported that Iswaran was charged in court today with multiple offences including corruption and obtaining valuables as a public servant, months after a probe into him was made public.

He pleaded not guilty to 27 charges in all – two of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, one of obstructing justice, and 24 of obtaining valuables as a public servant under the Penal Code. - Bernama