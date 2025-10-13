Scotland stay in World Cup contention with 2-1 win over Belarus

SCOTLAND secured a hard-fought 2-1 home victory against Belarus to maintain their push for automatic qualification to the 2026 World Cup.

Steve Clarke’s team now sits joint top of Group C with Denmark following the Danes’ 3-1 win over Greece in Copenhagen.

Denmark leads the group on goal difference though both teams have guaranteed at least a play-off spot.

The group leaders will face each other in Glasgow on November 18 during the final qualification matchday.

Scott McTominay emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards after the match against Belarus.

Che Adams opened the scoring for Scotland after fifteen minutes at Hampden Park during an otherwise disappointing performance.

Scotland believed they deserved a penalty just before the hour mark following multiple incidents in the Belarus penalty area.

VAR officials spent considerable time reviewing potential fouls and handball appeals before the referee awarded a free-kick outside the box.

Belarus thought they had equalised through Evgeni Malashevich in the 63rd minute only for VAR to disallow the goal for a foul on McTominay.

Adams found the net again in the 70th minute but video replays confirmed the original offside decision against the Torino forward.

McTominay eventually secured Scotland’s crucial victory with a left-footed strike six minutes from full time.

Hleb Kuchko scored a consolation goal for Belarus during injury time after poor Scottish defending.

The Netherlands moved closer to World Cup qualification with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Finland at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo all scored as the Dutch maintained their three-point lead in Group G.

Poland kept pressure on the Netherlands with a 2-0 away win against Lithuania featuring Robert Lewandowski’s 87th international goal.

Faroe Islands continued their impressive qualifying campaign with a surprising 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in Torshavn.

Martin Agnarsson scored the winning goal in the 81st minute just two minutes after Adam Karabec had equalised for the Czechs.

Faroe Islands now trail the second-placed Czech Republic by just one point after four wins from seven matches.

Croatia moved three points clear of the Czech Republic in Group L following a 3-0 home win against Gibraltar.

Cyprus began the day’s action with a 4-0 victory in San Marino during the early kickoff in Group H.

Romania defeated group leaders Austria 1-0 thanks to Virgil Ghita’s 95th-minute winner.

Austria suffered their first defeat of the campaign but remain two points ahead of Bosnia and Hercegovina. – AFP