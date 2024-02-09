S. Korean police probe Telegram for deepfake-related crimes: Reports

MOSCOW: South Korean police opened an investigation against Telegram for crimes related to the creation of deepfake videos, reported Sputnik on Monday, citing Yonhap news agency.

According to the agency, the police plan to study the possibility of conducting an investigation against Telegram in cooperation with French investigative bodies and various international organisations.

The Yonhap news agency previously reported that South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol called for treating pornographic deepfakes as a grave crime, giving orders to eradicate them as a social phenomenon.

- Bernama, Sputnik