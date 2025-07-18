US to impose 93.5% anti-dumping duty on China battery material

WASHINGTON: The United States has announced preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5 percent on imports of graphite, a crucial battery component, from China. The decision follows an investigation prompted by a petition from the American Active Anode Material Producers, a coalition of US graphite manufacturers.

The US Commerce Department stated that final determinations on the duties will be made by early December. Graphite is a vital raw material for battery anodes, with China dominating global processing capacity. The move could escalate tensions in the electric vehicle supply chain, increasing costs for automakers reliant on Chinese graphite.

The investigation covers active anode material, whether imported as standalone products or within finished batteries. This latest trade action follows earlier US measures targeting solar imports from Southeast Asia.

Since President Donald Trump resumed office in January, his administration has imposed multiple tariffs, including 50 percent duties on steel and aluminum imports, alongside additional levies on automobiles. - AFP