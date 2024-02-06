Saudi Arabia begins enforcing penalties for performing hajj without permit

RIYADH: The Public Security has started enforcing penalties for those violating Hajj regulations and instructions without a Hajj permit in the city of Makkah, the central area, the holy sites, the Haramain train station, security checkpoints, screening centres, and temporary security checkpoints.

This will be in effect from today, June 2 until June 20, 2024, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Any citizens, residents and visitors who were found to violate the regulations will be fined SAR10,000. it added.

Additionally, residents will be deported to their home countries and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for specified periods as stipulated by law.

The Public Security also emphasised that repeat offenders will face a doubled fine, stressing the importance of adhering to Hajj regulations and instructions to ensure that the guests of Allah can perform their rituals in safety, security, comfort, and peace.

Moreover, anyone caught transporting Hajj violators without a permit will face imprisonment for up to six months and a fine of up to SAR 50,000. There will also be a demand for the confiscation of the vehicle used in the offence by a court order, it added.

If the violator is a resident, he will be deported after serving the sentence and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for specified periods as stipulated by law.

The financial fine will be multiplied according to the number of transported violators.