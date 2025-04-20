PENAMPANG: The RM299.76 million upgrading project for the Donggongon-Tambunan Road in Sabah is expected to be completed by October next year, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the project, which began on Oct 25, 2022, has recorded 13.06 per cent progress so far and will improve the road’s Level of Service (LOS) from LOS E to at least LOS C during peak hours.

“Approved under the Rolling Plan-2 of the 11th Malaysia Plan, the project is expected to cut travel time by up to 30 minutes and help ease traffic congestion,” he said in a statement after inspecting the project site here today.

Nanta said the scope of the project includes upgrading the Penampang Bypass and the Penampang-Tambunan Road from ITCC to the Penampang Police Station into a 2.5-kilometre six-lane dual carriageway, as well as the construction of a grade-separated interchange at the Sigah Roundabout.

“The project also involves the construction of two precast concrete bridges over Sungai Kibabaig, three signalised U-turns at strategic locations and a pedestrian overpass,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference following the visit, he said the project had previously faced delays and was granted an Extension of Time (EOT) on two occasions.

“We found that the main issue affecting the project’s progress was land acquisition, which also involved costs. During discussions, we’ve identified a way forward, and I’ve instructed that a coordination meeting be called with the relevant ministries,” he said.

Nanta said the land acquisition difficulties had caused constraints on other construction works, including utility relocation, and he hopes the project can now proceed more smoothly.

“The contractor is not the problem — as I mentioned, it’s the land acquisition and utility-related issues, so we’re helping them resolve these so they can carry out the work according to schedule,” he said.

Nanta added that the project aligns with the core values of Malaysia MADANI, namely Wellbeing and Sustainability, which focus on enhancing mobility and accessibility for the people through a high-quality, safe and comfortable federal road network.