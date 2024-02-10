School bus driver to be charged after fire kills 23, say Thai police

BANGKOK: Thai police will press charges against the driver of a school bus that caught fire, resulting in the deaths of 23 students and teachers here on Tuesday.

Acting Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Kittharath Punpetch, said the driver turned himself in late Tuesday evening and is being questioned at Khu Khot police station.

He said the driver will be charged under the Criminal Code for reckless driving causing death.

“The suspect had confessed, and investigators have detained him at Khu Khot police station,” Kittharath said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Investigators have interviewed witnesses, collected evidence from the scene, and reviewed CCTV footage.”

He said the bus was equipped with 11 gas canisters, but only six were registered.

“A forensic investigation is required. Those responsible will be prosecuted.”

The Police Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine is working with the Police Forensic Science office to verify the victims’ identities.

In response to the incident, the Thai Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate suspension of all school field trips.

Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob said if such trips are necessary, strict safety measures and travel plans must be implemented, and the Department of Land Transport must inspect the condition of the vehicle prior to travel.

“From now on, vehicles used for school trips must not be more than five years old. The investigation revealed that the bus involved in the incident was an old vehicle, decades in age,“ he said.