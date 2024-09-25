Drunk driver crashes van into city bus in South Korea, injuring 28

DAEJEON: A van driven by a drunk person collided with a city bus in the central city of Daejeon, causing the bus to crash into a bridge pillar and leaving 28 people injured, including two seriously, police said Wednesday.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the van’s driver in his 50s was drunk at a level warranting license suspension when the vehicle struck the bus at an intersection at 9.53 pm, Tuesday, police said.

The impact caused the bus to swerve out of its lane and smash head-on into the railway bridge.

Twenty-eight people, including bus passengers and the van’s driver, were taken to a hospital with injuries. Two of them including the bus driver, suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police booked the van’s driver on drunk driving charges.