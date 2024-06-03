Scoot to fly new Embraer jets to 6 destinations, adds Sibu & Koh Samui

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) low-cost carrier, Scoot will operate its new fleet of Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to six Southeast Asian (SEA) destinations beginning May 2024, including to new destinations, Sibu (Sarawak) and Koh Samui (Thailand).

The airline said this will increase its network to 69 destinations.

Scoot will also be flying with the new jets to its existing routes - Malaysia’s Kuantan and Miri as well as Thailand’s Hat Yai and Krabi.

Its chief executive officer, Leslie Thng, said this marked a new chapter of growth for the airline and the SIA Group, as well as a significant step in strengthening its presence and connectivity in the region.

“Our fleet expansion reflects our confidence that the demand for air travel will continue to grow within this region.

“We will continue to seek new opportunities and push boundaries, so as to connect our customers to even more destinations at the same great value in the future,” he said in a statement.

Scoot said the first E2 is expected to arrive in Singapore next month and will take over Scoot’s existing flights to Krabi and Hat Yai from May 7, increasing flight frequencies to both destinations from seven to 10 times weekly.

Meanwhile, the second E2, also scheduled for delivery in April, will allow Scoot to increase its frequency to Miri and Kuantan from three to four times weekly from May 20 and June 3, respectively, as well as launch thrice weekly flights to Sibu from June 5.

Daily flights to Koh Samui will commence from May 13 and the frequency will be progressively increased to twice daily from early June.

Sale of the E190-E2 flights will be progressively available for booking via Scoot’s website, mobile app, and other channels, with all-in sale fares for economy class starting from S$172 (S$1=RM3.52) to Koh Samui and S$72 to Sibu, inclusive of tax.-Bernama