Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan’s new PM for second term

KARACHI (Pakistan): Pakistan’s parliament on Sunday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s 24th prime minister for a second term, three weeks after the Feb 8 national vote, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and president of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured 201 votes in the lower house -- the National Assembly, 32 higher than the number required for a simple majority.

He defeated his rival Omer Ayub Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, who secured 92 votes.

A candidate requires 169 votes in a 336-member house to clinch the coveted post with a simple majority.

The junior Sharif is expected to take the oath of office on Monday. - Bernama, Anadolu