Shooting at Us’ New Hampshire Hospital claims ‘Multiple Victims’ – Police

WASHINGTON: (Bernama-Sputnik) -- Officers are investigating the shooting in a state hospital in the city of Concord that has claimed multiple victims, the New Hampshire State Police said in a series of statements via social media, reported Sputnik.

“Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims,“ New Hampshire State Police said on Friday evening.

In a separate statement, the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said that while the scene is still active, the suspected shooter is dead.

“The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased,“ the statement said.

Furthermore, the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management department reported that the shooting incident at the hospital was contained to the front lobby.

“All patients are safe and there is no active threat to the public. The scene remains active while authorities investigate a suspicious vehicle. Please avoid the area at this time,“ New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management department said. - Bernama, Sputnik