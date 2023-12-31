Singapore’s President calls for cultivating respect in society

SINGAPORE: Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sunday called for efforts to build the city-state a place where everyone is respected while delivering his New Year address through social media.

Reiterating his presidential campaign slogan “respect for all”, Tharman called on society to deepen respect for people of different races and faiths by sharing more of their lives rather than drifting apart, reported Xinhua.

The president pledged efforts to work with the government, civil society and Singaporean people to build a deeper and lasting culture of respect in the future.

He also vowed to project Singapore’s voice of reason in the world at times of division.–Bernama-Xinhua