PETALING JAYA: The death of a Singaporean woman is being investigated by the police in Vietnam after her body was found in an apartment located in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday (June 13).

The Straits Times reported that the unidentified woman was found as “dessicated”, citing a local news portal, in her apartment named The Goldview, where she was reportedly found not to be a resident of the place.

The owner of the apartment unit, which was not rented out, discovered the woman’s remains at 3pm and alerted the management of the condominium who lodged a report on the same day, according to a report by another Vietnamese news daily.

She was last seen on January 31, adding that the unit’s access card was last used to enter the lift to the apartment at 10.20pm, the same day.

Forensic analysis have been conducted at the scene and investigations on the victim’s cause of death remain ongoing.

On Saturday (June 15), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country’s general-consulate in Ho Chi Minh City have been in touch with the local authorities regarding the incident and the victim’s family were offered support and assistance.

