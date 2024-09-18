LISBONz: A 12-year-old boy stabbed six classmates at a Portuguese school north of Lisbon on Tuesday, injuring six children, one of them seriously, rescue services said.

One 12-year-old girl was seriously wounded after being stabbed in the chest and in the head, local media reported. The other victims ranged from 12 to 14 years of age.

The attack occurred in the town of Azambuja, some 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of the Portuguese capital.

ALSO READ: Three dead after stabbing attack at festival in western Germany

The alleged attacker has been detained and police have begun questioning him to determine the motive and details of the attack, police said.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro condemned the attack, which he called an “isolated act” and which was also condemned by the president and the education ministry.

“This incident should give rise to reflection... for all those who act in public spaces,“ he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.