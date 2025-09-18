Jose Mourinho confirms Benfica return interest after Bruno Lage sacking

JOSE Mourinho confirmed his interest in returning to Benfica for a second spell as head coach following the dismissal of Bruno Lage.

Benfica terminated Lage’s contract after Tuesday’s surprising 3-2 Champions League home loss to Azerbaijani team Qarabag.

Mourinho revealed that Benfica officials contacted him to determine his willingness to return to the club where he began his managerial career in 2000.

“Benfica officially asked me if I was interested... What coach says no to Benfica? Not me,“ Mourinho told reporters upon arriving in Lisbon.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager emphasized his immediate positive response when presented with the opportunity.

Two-time European champions Benfica had taken an early 2-0 lead against Qarabag before suffering a dramatic collapse in their opening league-phase match.

Club president Rui Costa, a former Portugal international, announced Lage’s dismissal immediately after the final whistle.

Benfica had previously defeated Fenerbahce in the Champions League qualifying round just two days before Mourinho’s departure from the Turkish club.

Lage expressed his well-wishes for his potential successor during his visit to Benfica’s training facilities.

“I don’t know if Mr Mourinho will be confirmed or not. The important thing is that he’s a man who knows Benfica very well,“ Lage commented.

The former Wolves manager noted the interesting coincidence that Mourinho had recently faced Benfica three times with Fenerbahce.

Mourinho’s appointment has not been officially confirmed by the club as of Wednesday.

Lage had been under increasing pressure following his team’s first dropped league points against Santa Clara last weekend.

President Costa indicated that Benfica expects to have their new manager in place before Saturday’s league match against AVS.

Mourinho’s initial tenure at Benfica lasted only 11 matches during the latter part of 2000.

His successful stint at Uniao de Leiria subsequently led to his appointment at Porto, where he achieved consecutive league titles and the 2004 Champions League trophy.

This success launched his celebrated career with Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid before his fortunes declined after joining Manchester United in 2016.

Lage had previously won the Portuguese Primeira Liga with Benfica in 2019 during his first period with the club.

He guided the team to Portuguese Cup victory last season before his recent dismissal. – AFP