South Africa’s former President Zuma barred from running in upcoming elections

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s Electoral Commission said Thursday it has disqualified former President Jacob Zuma from contesting for a seat in parliament in the forthcoming election to be held on May 29.

The commission said it has notified Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party that he is not eligible to contest for a seat in parliament, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

South Africa’s constitution does not allow an individual convicted for more than a year to hold public office.

In July 2021, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court for refusing to testify before a judicial commission investigating corruption during his nearly decade-long presidency.

He was, however, released from prison on medical parole after just two months to serve his sentence under house arrest.

Zuma, 81, led the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the country for nearly a decade but announced last December he would not vote or campaign for the party in the May 2024 elections.

The Electoral Commission said Zuma has now until April 2 to appeal against his ineligibility. - Bernama, Anadolu