Spanish PM announces decision to remain in office

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday morning that he would stay in office despite what he considers to be unjustified attacks on his wife Begona Gomez from right and the far-right opponents, reported Xinhua.

Sanchez visited King Felipe VI of Spain earlier in the morning, before confirming his decision in a declaration made from his official residence at the Palacio de la Moncloa on the outskirts of Madrid.

Sanchez announced last Wednesday that he was cancelling his public duties until this week to “reflect” on whether to remain in his position, after a Spanish court said it had opened a probe against his wife for reported influence trafficking.

On Saturday and Sunday, around 80,000 supporters of Sanchez gathered outside the headquarters of his Spanish Socialist Party and the Congress building to show support for the prime minister.

“Thanks to the social mobilisation, which has influenced my decision... I have informed the head of state that if possible, I will continue with more strength as prime minister,“ Sanchez said.