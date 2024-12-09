Suicide rates increase in US over past 20 years: CDC

NEW YORK: Suicide rates have increased during the last 20 years in the United States and remain high, according to a report released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

More than 49,000 people died in the country by suicide in 2022. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34, according to CDC, reported Xinhua.

Suicide risk may depend on certain community-level factors such as health insurance, internet access, and income, according to the report.

Compared to counties with the lowest levels of these factors, suicide rates were 26 per cent lower in counties with the highest health insurance coverage, 44 per cent lower in counties where most homes have broadband internet access, and 13 per cent lower in counties with the most household income, according to the report.

“These findings reinforce other studies that show that the conditions where people are born, grow, live, work, and age can play an important role in shaping suicide prevention efforts,“ said CDC