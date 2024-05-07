Sunak concedes defeat in UK General Election

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday conceded defeat in the general election as the ruling Conservative Party suffered massive losses, reported Xinhua.

“The Labour Party has won this general election, and I’ve called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,“ Sunak said.

“The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn...and I take responsibility for the loss,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PA Media/dpa reported that former British prime minister Liz Truss lost her South West Norfolk seat.

Truss lost her seat to the Labour Party candidate Terry Jermy by 630 votes. - Bernama, Agencies