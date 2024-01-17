Taiwan an inalienable part of Chinese territory, says Togolese Foreign Minister

LOME: Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and the Taiwan question falls within China’s internal affairs, said Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

Dussey made the remarks as he met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Gnassingbe Eyadema International Airport in Lome, the capital of Togo.

Togo firmly adheres to the one-China principle and supports the Chinese government’s position on the Taiwan question, he said, adding that Togo fully supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Togolese government has issued a special announcement stressing that there is only one China in the world and that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China, Dussey said.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said true friends support each other at critical moments.

Noting that China will continue to firmly support Togo in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, Wang thanked Togo for supporting China’s just position and said the two countries will jointly uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs as a basic norm governing international relations. –Bernama-Xinhua