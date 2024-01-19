Thai govt may review land bridge project subject to study on costs and value

BANGKOK: The government of Thailand may review its proposed land bridge project if an ongoing feasibility study finds the massive investment needed does not correspond with the value it could bring, says Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

Manaporn said this in response to questions from opposition MPs regarding the proposed 1 trillion Baht (RM132.6 billion) mega-project during a parliamentary meeting yesterday.

She was standing in for Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit who was accompanying Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on a trip to Switzerland to source for foreign investment for the project.

According to the deputy minister, the feasibility study was divided into three parts: designs of the two ports, construction of the railway linking both ports, and environmental impact assessment on the planned motorway between Ranong and Chumphon.

The land bridge project involves the construction of deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong provinces and railway and highway links between the two ports, connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

“The study on the investment worthiness of this mega project will look into all aspects financially. Prospective investors also will conduct their own feasibility studies. If they find it is not worthwhile, they will not invest. If the study finds the project is impossible or not worth the costs, we must review it,” the deputy transport minister said.

She also said that a feasibility study was still underway, particularly involving industries to be included in the project area, adding that the government would disclose details of the study when they were available.