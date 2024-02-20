Thai police tracking down mastermind of defence volunteers’ deadly shooting

NARATHIWAT: Thai police are intensifying their efforts to track down the mastermind behind the incident where two defence volunteer members were shot dead by a group of men in Tak Bai, Narathiwat, early this morning.

Tak Bai police chief Col. Pol. Suppachaj Na Pattalung said in the incident at 8.50am (local time), the two victims, who were riding a motorcycle after finishing work at a school, were shot by a group of men who were also riding motorcycles.

“Both victims died at the scene. The police found more than 30 bullet casings at the scene,“ he said. - Bernama