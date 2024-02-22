Thailand boosts tourism with medical coverage for visitors

BANGKOK: Thailand has introduced a new scheme for foreign tourists that provides initial assistance and covers medical expenses up to 500,000 baht (RM66,660) in case of accidents, crimes, and other emergencies, enhancing their safety and security and in bolstering its tourism sector.

In the unfortunate event of death, compensation of up to 1 million baht (RM133,315) per person is provided, subject to compliance with Thai laws and regulations.

Running from January 1 to August 31, the Thailand Traveller Safety (TTS) scheme seeks to reassure foreign tourists of their safety while visiting Thailand.

However, the scheme excludes coverage for accidents resulting from negligence, intent, illegal acts, or risky behavior.

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin prioritizes tourist safety and approved the scheme that initiated by the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

“The government has allocated 50 million baht to provide relief to foreign tourists on a case-by-case basis in the event of accidents, crimes, and other unfortunate events or disasters occurring from January 1 to August 31 this year.

“The program aims to ensure tourist safety, boost confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry, and enhance national competitiveness, leading to increased tourism revenues,“ he said in a statement.

Chai said Prime Minister’s policy is to ensure safety of foreign tourists, and to push forward Thailand to become world’s leading tourist destination with quality that meets the international standard.

Foreign tourists can register online for the TTS scheme for free via https://www.tts.go.th/ prior to their entry into the kingdom to ensure financial protection and emergency assistance during their stay.

Thailand expects to receive 35 million visitors in 2024, short of the record 39.8 million arrivals and 1.91 trillion baht in revenue it generated in 2019.-Bernama