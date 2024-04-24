Thailand pushes for RM39 tourist tax to curb overtourism

VISITING Thailand may soon come with an added cost as the country’s tourism groups are urging the government to introduce a 300 baht (RM39) tax on all foreign tourists.

Bangkok Post revealed that the proposed measure aims to address overtourism, an issue that plagued Thailand before the pandemic.

Last year, Thailand experienced a resurgence in international arrivals, welcoming over 28 million foreign visitors with Malaysians leading the pack, comprising the largest group at 4.6 million tourists.

With a projected 40 million visitors this year, popular destinations like Phuket, Koh Samui and Pattaya risk grappling with over tourism issues such as traffic congestion, water shortages, and insufficient airport slots during peak seasons.

Federation of Thai Tourism Associations (Fetta) secretary-general, Adith Chairattananon said with an estimated 40 million tourists projection, a number of issues are troubling such as traffic congestion, water shortages and insufficient airport slots during peak seasons.

Along with Fetta is the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), who also urge Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to address the matter.

They propose the RM39 tax as one of the measures to manage visitor numbers and fund tourism development.

Its vice president, Surawat Akaraworamat, said a tax of just 300 baht would not deter foreign tourists from visiting the country as it is considered inexpensive compared to other countries like Bhutan, where tourists are charged over US$100 (RM477.60) per night.

While the feasibility of such a tax is debated, Thai authorities appear determined to strike a balance between promoting tourism and preventing the negative impacts of over tourism on local infrastructure and communities.

If implemented, the tax may impact millions of Malaysians who flock to Thailand every year, as the neighbouring country is one of the most popular and affordable travel destinations.

