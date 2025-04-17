Anita Azrina appointed new SIC chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz has been appointed as the chairman of Petronas Sepang International Circuit (SIC), the first woman to hold the post.

SIC, in a statement today, said Anita Azrina replaced Tan Sri Azman Yahya, who had been helming SIC since 2016.

Anita Azrina, who has over 30 years’ experience in motorsports and corporate strategy, is known for leading the Petronas landmark global Formula 1 sponsorship with Mercedes AMG Petronas.

“It is a great honour to take on this role at a time of exciting transformation.

“I thank Azman for his exemplary leadership and look forward to working with the board and team to build SIC into a global motorsports and innovation hub,” she said in the statement.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh welcomed Anita Azrina’s appointment, citing her experience in motorsports and brand leadership.

She also praised Azman’s leadership as visionary, noting that he transformed SIC into a world-class motorsports destination.

Meanwhile, Azman expressed gratitude to the SIC team led by former chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Razlan Razali and CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif for their commitment and achievements.

“I am confident Anita Azrina will bring new energy and vision for SIC,” said Azman.