Tokyo records latest date with ‘extremely hot day’

TOKYO: The mercury exceeded 35 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo on Wednesday, making September 18 the latest “extremely hot day” in a calendar year since the statistics began in 1875, Xinhua reported quoting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

An observation centre in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward logged 35.1 degrees Celsius shortly past 11.55 am local time, constituting an “extremely hot day” where the temperature rises above 35 degrees Celsius, the JMA said.

The previous record for the latest “extremely hot day” in central Tokyo was Sept 12, set in 1942.

On Wednesday, the central city of Nagoya also rewrote its similar record after observing 36.4 degrees Celsius shortly past 1.10 pm local time, the JMA added.

- Bernama, Xinhua