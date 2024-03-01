Trains disrupted, hundreds of flood warnings issued after storm lashes UK

LONDON: Transport delays will continue on Wednesday as train services get back on track after rain and strong winds from Storm Henk lashed large parts of Britain, reported German news agency (dpa).

More than 300 flood warnings were also in place across England and Wales on Wednesday morning, while 10,000 homes remained without power.

The UK’s rail network was hit by flooding and power cuts on Tuesday afternoon, with many operators reporting ongoing issues for the morning commute.

Train operator Greater Anglia said it was still experiencing “severe disruption”, with “do not travel” warnings in place for several routes, while South Western Railway said disruption linked to the storm was likely to continue throughout the day.

National Highways said several major roads in England are closed.

A severe flood aler was in place for the River Nene in Northampton, which warned of deep and fast-flowing water at the Billing Aquadrome holiday park and nearby business parks.

A total of 330 flood warnings were also in place across England.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received 140 flood-related calls in the last 24 hours.

In Wales, there was one severe flood warning in place for the River Ritec in Tenby, 11 flood warnings and 38 flood alerts, according to Natural Resources Wales.

The Energy Networks Association – which collates data from all energy providers – estimated that 10,000 customers were without power on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, a woman was injured by a falling tree in Orpington due to high winds. -Bernama