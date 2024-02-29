Trump to appeal judge’s order to be removed from primary ballot on March 19

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump will appeal a judge’s order to have him removed from the Illinois Republican primary ballot on March 19, Trump’s spokesman Steven Cheung said, reported Sputnik.

“Today, an activist Democrat judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state’s board of elections and contradicted earlier decisions from dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions,“ Cheung said on Wednesday.

“This is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal.”

Earlier, Cook County Judge Tracie Porter ordered the state election board to remove Trump from the March 19 primary ballot but put her order on hold until Friday. - Bernama, Sputnik