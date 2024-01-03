Turkish firms may face foreign currency shortage over payments issues with Russia

ANTALYA: Banks and private companies in Turkey risk a shortage of foreign currency due to payment problems with Russia, Dogu Perincek, the leader of Turkey’s Patriotic Party (Vatan), told Sputnik.

There is significant pressure on the business world to stop trade between Russia and Turkey, the party leader said, adding that Turkish companies involved in direct or indirect trade are threatened with US blacklisting.

Sanctions on trade with Russia, except for food, cause serious damage to Turkey’s exports and economy, he said.

“Since most of Turkey’s exports are import-based, the need for foreign currency to supply raw materials has put our industrialists in a difficult situation. Unless trade with Russia is improved, foreign currency shortages for both banks and private companies will worsen,“ Perincek said. -Bernama-Sputnik