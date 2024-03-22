Two jets return to Copenhagen amid bomb scare: Media

COPENHAGEN: Two commercial jets on their way from Denmark’s capital to Norway’s Stavanger had to return to Copenhagen airport on Thursday evening due to alleged bomb scares, reported Xinhua.

A Scandinavian Airlines jet had entered Norwegian airspace when it was asked to turn back, and a Norwegian flight was told to return shortly after takeoff. The airlines confirmed to Norwegian radio NRK that all passengers had been evacuated upon landing.

Danish police told the Swedish radio in Copenhagen that the aircraft would be searched for dangerous objects, but declined to comment on how they had found out about the alleged danger. - Bernama, Xinhua