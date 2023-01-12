UAE announces US$100 mln contribution to fund for climate impact response

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced its commitment of US$100 million to the Fund for Climate Impact Response on Thursday, following an agreement to operationalise the fund during the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

“We call on all countries in a position to do so to contribute generously, as an important symbol of solidarity,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as saying at the event.

COP28 opened Thursday in Dubai with a resounding call to accelerate collective climate action.

More than 70,000 delegates from almost 200 countries, including Malaysia, have gathered in Expo City Dubai for this two-week international climate change conference, which runs until Dec 12.

The UAE holds the presidency for COP28, with its Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, serving as this year’s president.–Bernama-WAM