IPOH: A retired doctor discovered that he had been scammed after 11 years, losing over RM3.9 million from a non-existent investment scheme.

Perak Police Chief Noor Hisam Nordin said the 74-year-old man lodged a police report at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters yesterday.

“The suspect had offered the victim an investment scheme, and the victim was interested in joining it because the suspect was a friend of his late wife. From Dec 17, 2014, to Apr 9, 2025, the victim said that he had handed over RM3.9 million to the suspect, either in cash or by transferring it to a bank account in the suspect’s name,“ he said.

Noor Hisam said the victim became suspicious after receiving no returns from the investment.

“The suspect kept giving various excuses whenever the victim inquired about the investment,“ he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“Police advise the public not to easily trust promises of high investment returns in a short time. Always verify if an investment is registered with the Securities Commission or Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)”, he said.