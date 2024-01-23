UK on alert as Storm Jocelyn follows in the wake of Storm Isha

LONDON: In the aftermath of Storm Isha, a new weather system, Storm Jocelyn, is poised to bring the United Kingdom (UK) additional challenges, warned the country’s meteorological office on Monday.

Despite being weaker than its predecessor, Jocelyn is expected to deliver heavy rain and powerful winds across various regions, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Amber and yellow national severe weather warnings for wind have been issued covering much of the UK together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and northwest England.

“Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and cleanup still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn,“ said Meteorology Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 mm (0.6-.79 inches) quite widely with 40 to 50 mm (1.6-2 in) over higher ground in southwest Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of northwest England,“ he added.

On Monday morning Storm Isha unleashed roaring winds across the UK, disrupting travel in its wake and causing two deaths.

Winds reached up to 159 kilometres per hour (99 miles per hour) as the storm battered the country, causing power outages, transportation halts, and significant damage.

The powerful storm plunged thousands of residents into darkness, with some remote areas bracing for the possibility of being without power until Tuesday.

Travellers bound for the UK and Ireland found themselves redirected on lengthy diversions, and, in some cases, forced to land in different countries due to difficulty predicting Isha’s path. - Bernama