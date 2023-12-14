UK PM Sunak’s rating hits all-time low

MOSCOW: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (pix) is viewed unfavourably by 70 per cent of Britons, with just 21 per cent holding a favourable opinion, which brings his net favourability rating to a personal record low of -49 points, according to a fresh poll, reported Sputnik.

The new score is down 10 points from late November, the pollster said on Wednesday, adding that the prime minister’s popularity slipped amid the government’s efforts to curb irregular migration into the country.

Sunak’s favourability rating came close to that of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, whose score was -53 points at the time of his resignation, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, UK opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s net favourability rating was not much higher than Sunak’s. Only 32 per cent of respondents have a positive opinion of Starmer compared to 54 per cent with a negative one, the poll showed.

The survey was conducted among 2,000 adults from Dec 11 to 12. -Bernama