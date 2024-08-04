Ukraine denies involvement in drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

KYIV: Ukraine on Sunday denied the accusation of Kyiv’s involvement in drone attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), reported Xinhua.

“Ukraine is not involved in any armed provocations on the territory of the ZNPP,“ Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, was quoted as saying by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.

Ukrainian drones attacked the ZNPP on Sunday, including one on the dome of the sixth power unit, according to the plant’s press service.

The ZNPP said the attack on the dome had not caused critical injuries or casualties and that there were no threats of violation of safety limits.

Drone attacks at the ZNPP on Sunday caused damage to one of its six power units, but nuclear safety has not been compromised, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Sunday night.

“Damage at unit six has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident with potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor’s containment system,“ the UN nuclear watchdog said, adding that one casualty was reported in the attacks.

The international community must respond to Ukraine’s recent drone attack on the ZNPP, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted by Russia’s Sputnik news agency as saying on Sunday, calling the attack “an act of nuclear terrorism”.

The ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and includes six power units with a total capacity of six gigawatts. - Bernama, Xinhua