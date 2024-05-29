UN chief slams deadly airstrikes in Rafah, ‘heartbroken’ by images

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned in the strongest terms the May 26 airstrikes on Rafah that hit tents sheltering displaced people.

The UN secretary-general’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said Guterres was heartbroken by the images of those killed and injured, including many small children.

“As he has said before, the horror and suffering must stop immediately,“ Dujarric said in the statement.

Guterres had earlier taken to social media to condemn Israel’s action in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Dujarric noted that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is now compounded by the unconscionable prospect of a man-made famine.

The UN chief reiterated his demand for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

“He recalls the recent orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which are binding and must be complied with,” Dujarric said.

The UN’s top court, ICJ, on May 24 issued new provisional measures that ordered Israel to immediately halt military operations in Rafah, located in southern Gaza.

Guterres further stressed that Israeli authorities must allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian supplies to those in need, with all crossing points remaining open in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2720 (2023), the spokesperson said.

“We must work expeditiously to restore security, dignity and hope for the affected population,” the statement said.